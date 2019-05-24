City website back online and fully functional

Officials with the City of Laredo are working to make sure their systems are fully up and running after they detected a virus on Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s IT staff went to each department to reprogram their computers.

As a result, many residents were not able to pay certain bills online; however, the sites are now up and running.

City officials do assure that no personal information was compromised during the cyber-attack.

Interim city manager, Rosario Cabello says although they have systems in place to ward off these types of viruses, they can’t always prevent an attack from happening.

Cabello says over 100 entities worldwide were affected by this ransomware virus.