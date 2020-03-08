City welcomes spring with Family Fun event

Now that winter is just about wrapped up, residents were able to take advantage of the lovely spring weather during a family fun day at the park.

The City of Laredo organized an event full of activities at Bartlett Park.

The event included food trucks, games, arts and crafts, archery and paddle boating.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Parks and Leisure Department brought out staff to help facilitate the day.

Park officials try to have three to four of these events a year, to allow family members to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Parks and Leisure director JJ Gomez says they have seen what other cities are doing for their community and they have decided to adopt this similar service.

The city is looking to continue expanding and improving its Family Fun Days in the future.