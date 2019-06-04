City working on bringing shuttle-like service to the Mines Road area

A pilot program similar to a shuttle service will soon make its way to the Gateway City and it could be up and running in a few weeks.

The City of Laredo is testing out a different way of getting people around from point A to point B, specifically along the Mines Road area.

The Circulator or C1 will operate as a shuttle service with two buses circling the same route with only one dollar granting riders full route access.

The vehicles used will not be buses but large vans cutting time by eliminating the need to go to a transit center to connect a route.

The vans will stop 35 times to pick up and drop riders off in the Mines Road area, which is where the busses see the biggest amount of riders.

Officials say this is all part of a plan to give people a more convenient way to get around town.

City officials say they have all the times and schedules on their El Metro App.

The pilot program will launch at the end of June while discretionary funds belonging to Councilman Altgelt will be used to purchase a larger van that will be used in the second month of the program.

The city says they plan to test out the circulator pilot route for about three months.