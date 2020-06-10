City continuing efforts for free wifi for the public

A cloud of uncertainty still remains over the future of the education system and those in the workforce.



However, as local entities adjust to the new reality, they're pushing forward an initiative that will help the community prepare for the future.

"Wifi is something for us, a necessity at this point, sort of what indoor plumbing was before or indoor lighting," said Doctor Marte Martinez. "Wifi has become that important to our society."

In May, District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez presented a program to council. It's a partnership with UISD and LISD to provide free wifi to the public.



They will essentially create more that 50 wifi hotspots at libraries, recreation centers, community centers, as well as district properties around Laredo.

"If you overlap points of wifi access at city facilities and then you add to it facilities from LISD, UISD, and any other partner that might want to join, we now have a coverage map that looks completely solid."

Access to this free network will not only be available for students but for a workforce that's been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a 12-15 percent unemployment rate, and many of those jobs can be potentially lost permanently. So they're going to be looking for a different career path. To that end, having online classes, availability to college, online colleges is going to be crucial as we retrain our workforce in this post COVID-19 economy."

Martinez encourages any entities interested in the program to take part.

The City of Laredo IT team is working on setting up these hotspots quick, that way they're ready for fall classes.