City working on making Laredo an official film friendly location

The City of Laredo is working towards being a possible site for filmmakers or documentarians to use.

In November, during a Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting, marketing director Selina Villarreal told them that she was working towards making Laredo a film friendly city.

She attended a Texas Film Commission Workshop which is the first step towards getting certified.

The other two steps include setting up guidelines and regulations for filmmakers or documentarians to follow.

Lastly, submitting photos of site options across the city.

Villarreal says they're usually interested in sites that are unconventional, industrial, or something that hasn't been captured before.

"They're like, if you got football fields, if you've got anything sports related, make sure you show those in your photos. If you've got little downtown areas. Little niche bars that are different, that are cute, a little bit on the eclectic side and can go ahead and have space for a crew to go in, that something that is highly sought after."

She will be working with her department director and the City Legal Department to work on some feasible regulations and fees, then later collect photos of locations.

From there they'll submit it to the Texas Film Commission and wait for their approval.