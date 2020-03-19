City's first day of mandatory shutdown

And it was a bit quieter than usual in the streets of Laredo after City officials issued a mandatory city-wide shutdown.

Businesses like restaurants and others have shut their doors temporarily.

However, many businesses that offer drive through services like fast food places and banks were still busy.

At the usually busy Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, just a few shops were open.

People visiting Laredo from other Texas cities say this is the new norm they are also facing.

"In San Antonio everything is closed off like restaurants, gyms, malls," said Blanca Sandoval who was traveling through town. "Everything is closed, just food to go. When we came to Laredo we see a lot of people but now it's too slow and everything is scary because you don't know what's going on."

Several local restaurants are asking the public in lieu of social distancing to call them, place an order, and pick up your meal at a designated area inside the restaurant.