City's newest mural will require community input

A local organization's fight against the president's border wall is now translating into art.

As the Rio Grande International Study Center continues to advocate against the border wall, they are now putting their efforts towards a piece of art that will remind future generations about what we're experiencing at this moment in time.

They are working on creating a mural that will depict how the border wall will affect our community and nation.

At the previous Fine Arts and Culture Commission Meeting members of RGISC presented the project called the deconstruction wall mural that will go up at Bartlett Park.

The art installation mural will be two sided, that will have on one side depicting who the wall would be affecting and the construction of it.

The other side will be blank so that the community can write their stories of how the wall is affecting them.

At one end of the mural there will be an installation of a 30 foot pole that will represent how big the wall is. The art piece will be 10 feet wide and 32 feet long.

It will be angled in a way for people driving down Bartlett or Gale Street to see it.

An art project this scale costs around $65,000.

So far RGISC has raised close to $10,000 and have received some financial support from District 5 councilwoman Nelly Vielma.

However, they are still in need of a lot more money in order to get this done.

