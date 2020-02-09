Civil Service Commission upholds suspension of county employee

The county's Civil Service Commission upholds the suspension of a county employee who alleged she was punished for purely political reasons but civil service commissioners didn't buy that argument.

Liza de Leon who works for Webb County and who is running against Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez was suspended without pay for five days after several documents were said to have been erased from a precinct one office computer.

At the hearing, civil service commissioners listened to a report from the county's IT department where they confirmed that the documents in question were in fact deleted from the computer assigned to de Leon at the La Presa Community Center.

De Leon's attorney Ana Laura Cavazos told our sister station Telemundo Laredo that her client denies ever having deleted any files or documents.

She adds that during time she was asked for her computer passwords and that may be the reason why they were deleted.

Cavazos goes on to say that her client's position is event coordinator but is often required to clean bathrooms and other janitorial work all of which she says is politically motivated.

This was denied by commissioner Gonzalez.

For his part Gonzalez says the proof of wrongdoing is clear with the report presented by the IT department.