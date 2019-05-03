Classes delayed for both school districts

Due to inclement weather, both school districts will be on a delayed school schedule.

Staff for both UISD and LISD elementary schools will be required to be at the campus at 8:30 a.m.; meanwhile, students will be required to arrive at 9:00 a.m.

Middle school staff will reportedly start at 8:45 a.m. and students will start at 9:15 a.m. and high school students will start at 9:45 a.m.

Harmony schools will also be delayed.

Staff is being asked to report to the campus at 8:30 a.m.; meanwhile, students will start at 9 a.m.

This is all due to the morning thunderstorms that hit our area this morning.