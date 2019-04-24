Clean Energy Program working with the city to reduce carbon footprint

The business community came together with the City of Laredo to learn how they can become more environmentally conscious.

The city's Environmental Services Department held a seminar with the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy Authority, also known as PACE.

Tx PACE is an economic development program that incentivizes property owners to upgrade their infrastructure to a more energy efficient facility.

The program's president Charlene Heydinger says businesses can rarely afford to pay for these types of changes, so their organization is lending a helping hand.

PACE allows private property owners to work with whatever lender they choose to, so that they can make modifications so their building will stop absorbing unnecessary heat or let cold air out and create power.

Counties and cities throughout the state have already implemented this program.

The Environmental Services Department will be bringing this topic before council so they can approve this program as a resolution.