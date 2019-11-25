Cleaning man accused of stealing credit cards from elderly resident

A cleaning man is facing charges after he allegedly swiped more than just the counters of a home.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jesus Omar Muniz in the case.

The incident happened on November 1st when officers received a call about a theft report at the 2000 block of Market Street.

When officers arrived, the homeowner stated that she had hired Muniz to clean her house and noticed that several of her belongings were missing.

The victim also noticed that someone had made 13 unauthorized charges on one of the debit cards.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who was able to identify Muniz using surveillance footage.

Muniz was charged with Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly.