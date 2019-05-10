Clear Choice ER inviting moms to Health, Beauty & Fitness Fair

Being a mother is a full-time job and can be quite stressful at times.

When taking care of the kids and the family, a mother can often forget to think about her own health.

The Clear Choice ER center is encouraging mothers to monitor their health by attending their Health, Beauty & Fitness Fair.

Organizers want to make sure our mothers are in tip-top shape, so they can continue to take care of their family.

The event will feature booths from several organizations such as Pillar, Casa Yoga, Orange Theory, Laredo Wellness and South Laredo Family Clinic.

Participants will get a chance to check their blood & glucose levels as well as other services.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 11th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Choice ER located at 7105 Bartlett Avenue, suite 101.

For more information, you can call 956-242-4225.