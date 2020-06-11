Clear Skies, Lower Humidity

A large dry airmass is centered over the mid Mississippi Valley. Dry air has expanded from this system south and southwestward into our part of Texas. Moist air with clouds and showers has been pushed well to our south and southwest into Mexico. The dry airmass will move very little over the next several days. By next week, we ill begin to see a gradual trend toward higher temperatures and humidity, but nothing like the steam bath of Tuesday.

I'm expecting clear and cooler tonight with low humidity, low in the high 60's to around 70. Sunny days, cool dawns, low humidity through Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, slowly rising temperatures and humidity, high in the mid to upper 90's.