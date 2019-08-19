Clear the Shelters event deemed a success

The Laredo Animal Protective Society and the City of Laredo Animal Shelter opened up their doors over the weekend to take part in the nationwide initiative that seeks to find pets a forever home.

The Clear the Shelter event helps bring awareness to the overpopulation issue that local animal shelters face.

Both local shelters joined forces with your good neighbor station over the weekend to make the event come to life.

Over 1400 shelters across the country held similar events.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society had more than 100 animals up for adoption and saw plenty of potential pet owners stop by the shelter.

If you are still thinking about adopting a pet, you still have plenty of opportunities to give them a home.

The City of Laredo Animal shelter is open Monday through Saturday on Maher Avenue and LAPS is open Wednesday through Sunday on Gonzalez Street.