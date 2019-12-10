Clearing Skies, Cool Through Thursday

Dry air spreading southeastward from west Texas will clear our skies overnight, leading to cold temperatures at dawn Wednesday. The cool dry airmass will bring a sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. As the cool airmass exits to our east by Friday, warm southerly winds will return. Another cooler airmass from the Great Plains will arrive early next week.

I'm expecting clearing late tonight, low around 40, colder away from town and on low lying ground. Sunny Wednesday and Thursday, high in the 60's. Sunny Friday, high in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the low 70's Monday, the low 60's Tuesday.