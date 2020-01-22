Clearing Skies, Winter Still Missing Us

A drier mild airmass is moving in from the Rockies. The air near the surface may remain moist enough for fog to develop beneath the clearing skies late tonight/dawn Thursday. Any fog will quickly mix away in the arriving dry air. With sunshine, temperatures will warm into the 70's. The clear skies with drier air Thursday night will mean cooler temperatures followed by more sunshine and mild temperatures Friday. A weak upper level disturbance will move east above Texas Saturday with a chance of a few scattered light showers and somewhat cooler afternoon temperatures under cloudy skies. Clearing skies will follow with temperatures rising into the 70's for several days beginning with Sunday.

I'm expecting clearing tonight, fog may develop late, low around 50. Becoming sunny Thursday, high in the 70's. Sunny Friday, high near 70 after the 40's at dawn. Cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of scattered light showers, high in the mid to high 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday, high in the low to mid 70's.