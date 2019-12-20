Clearing Weekend, Warmer Next Week

Drier air over the southern Rockies and west Texas will move into our area, clearing our skies Saturday midday. With the clear skies, nighttime temperatures will be rather chilly Saturday night and Sunday night. Southerly wind will arrive Monday with warmer temperatures all week long. Christmas Day will be warm.

I'm expecting cloudy with possible mist, low a little above 50. Clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the 60's. Sunny Sunday after a chilly dawn, high in the high 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday through Friday, highs rising through the 70's.