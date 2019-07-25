Clinics to Help People Expunge Criminal Records

Rio Grande Legal Aid will be offering expunge Clinic to be held Aug 6-8, 2019 .

To be considered for an appointment you must call the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid Office at 718-4610, once they reach capacity everyone else will be placed on a waiting list. If you are lucky enough to get an interview slot you will need to bring the following:

• Proof of Household Income: Check Stubs, Letter Stating how much Income is received, Public Benefits such as Food Stamps, Social Security, Unemployment, Workers Comp.

• Proof of Residence: A Bill with an Address

• Proof of Residency/Citizenship: Texas Driver’s License, Texas I.D. Or a Legal Resident Card

• Arrest Record which can be obtained at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office or at the Laredo Police Department.

• District Attorney’s Disposition Sheet which can be obtained at the District Attorney’s Office.

No Federal Charges will be erased from an existing criminal record, they have to be charges committed in Webb County

