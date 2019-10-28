Closing out October with warm conditions and chances of rain

It's the last week of October and we are going to end it with a spooky bang!

On Monday we will start the week off in the low 70s in the morning and get up to a high of 86 by the afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday, we will see the same pattern; however, we are expecting a 30 percent chance of rain which will bring some humidity to our region.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the high 80s and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Then on Halloween we will close out the month with some cooler conditons in the 50s and lows in the 40s, so hopefully, you have a costume that has plenty of layers because you are going to need it.