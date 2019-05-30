Closing out the month with small chances of rain

As we close out the month of May and prepare for the start of June, we will see some small chances of rain.

On Thursday, we are expecting a high of 97 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Friday while everyone is getting ready for graduation ceremonies, we will drop to about 95 degrees with that same chance of rain.

Then as we start the month of June we are looking at temperatures in the mid-90s.

Those looking to celebrate the end of the school year or those attending graduation ceremonies it doesn't look like it will rain on any parades.

Our highest chances for rain are mostly in the evening hours.