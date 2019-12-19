Clouds/Showers Friday, Warm Next Week

Low level moisture from the gulf, and mid/high level moisture from the Pacific is moving in with much cloudier skies. This means a much cloudier, much milder night, and patches of showers Friday. Warmer southerly winds will return beginning Monday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, low around 50. Cloudy with patches of showers in our area Friday and Friday night, high around 60. Clearing late Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, high in the 60's, cooler nights with the mostly clear skies. Partly to mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, high in the 70's.