Cloudy Cool Thanksgiving, Then Warmer

A cooler and much drier airmass has moved into south Texas. Above the cool dry air is a shallow layer of moist air with a deck of stratus cloud at about 4,000' altitude. Warmer south winds will begin to return to south Texas, reaching our area during Thursday night or Friday morning. Ahead of the southerly winds will be cool gray skies for Thanksgiving, and possible drizzle Thanksgiving night or early Friday. The clouds will mix away midday Friday with warmer temperatures. A hint of desert influence will bring very warm temperatures Saturday. Mild dry air from the Rockies will move in Sunday on into midweek.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 50's. Cloudy Thursday, high in the 60's. Patchy drizzle may develop Thursday night into Friday morning, then some clearing, high around 80. Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 80's. Mostly sunny with low humidity Sunday through Wednesday, high in the 70's.