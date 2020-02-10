Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

After a nice warm weekend, we are going to be experiencing some chances of rain.

On Monday morning we will start out in the upper 60s and expect a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will start to increase into the 80s as well as our chances of rain.

Our best chance of rain will be on Monday evening when we will drop to lows in the 50s and see a 40 percent chance of rain.

On Tuesday morning, those chances of rain will persist, this time at 40 percent.

We will also be experiencing some high humidity with temperatures in the upper 60s.

By Tuesday evening we are looking at a 70 percent chance of rain that will carry on into Wednesday.

After the middle of the week, skies will clear up, putting us back and 70 and sunny temperatures.

Just make sure to carry your umbrella every day this week!