Coaches discuss UIL realignment for next school year

KGNS sports is in San Antonio as Texas coaches gather to discuss UIL realignment.

This will determine what division our local high schools, as well as other south Texas schools, will fall under for the next school year.

KGNS will bring you all the details on our KGNS Sports page.

Below are some of the redistricting results:

DISTRICT 15-2A DII FOOTBALL:

Bruni

Charlotte

La Pryor

Sabinal

Benavides

D’Hanis

DISTRICT 31-4A : Sports other than football

Zapata

Alice

Calallen

Tuloso Midway

Kingsville King

Robstown

4A-D1 DISTRICT 16 FOOTBALL:

Zapata

Hidalgo Early College

Kingsville King

La Féria

RGC Grulla

5A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 30: All sports other than football

Cigarroa

Martin

La Joya Palmview

Mission Vets

Roma

Rio Grande City

5A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 14: Football only

Cigarroa

Martin

CC Winn

SA Southside

SA Southwest

SA Legacy

Rio Grande City

6A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 30: All sports

Alexander

LBJ

Nixon

United

United South

Del Rio

Eagle Pass