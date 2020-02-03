Coaches discuss UIL realignment for next school year

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS sports is in San Antonio as Texas coaches gather to discuss UIL realignment.
This will determine what division our local high schools, as well as other south Texas schools, will fall under for the next school year.
KGNS will bring you all the details on our KGNS Sports page.
Below are some of the redistricting results:
DISTRICT 15-2A DII FOOTBALL:
Bruni
Charlotte
La Pryor
Sabinal
Benavides
D’Hanis
DISTRICT 31-4A : Sports other than football
Zapata
Alice
Calallen
Tuloso Midway
Kingsville King
Robstown
4A-D1 DISTRICT 16 FOOTBALL:
Zapata
Hidalgo Early College
Kingsville King
La Féria
RGC Grulla
5A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 30: All sports other than football
Cigarroa
Martin
La Joya Palmview
Mission Vets
Roma
Rio Grande City
5A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 14: Football only
Cigarroa
Martin
CC Winn
SA Southside
SA Southwest
SA Legacy
Rio Grande City
6A REALIGNMENT DISTRICT 30: All sports
Alexander
LBJ
Nixon
United
United South
Del Rio
Eagle Pass