Coalition to seek federal funding approved by City

Laredo City Council approved to form a coalition and a task force that will seek out additional federal COVID-19 funding.

Earlier this week, both city and county officials express concern over the low number of federal funding they will be getting.



Webb County is set to get less than $40,000 despite requesting $3 million.

The city would only be getting less than $15 million from the requested $45 to $48 million.

This is due to the city and county falling under a bracket of 500,000 or less in population



The coalition that was approved Tuesday night would look into teaming up with other small municipalities and petition the governor to give more of what the federal government sent to the state.