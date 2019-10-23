Cold Front Thursday Evening

Warm humid air from the gulf is returning to south Texas. A strong cold front will arrive Thursday evening, lifting the moist air to form tall shower and thundershower clouds. Breezy and much cooler air will follow the front. Skies will clear Friday, leading to a chilly Saturday dawn. Warmer weather will return Sunday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high around 90. Showers and thundershowers Thursday evening, breezy and much cooler, low in the low to mid 50's. Clearing and breezy Friday, high in the mid to high 60's. Sunny Saturday, temperatures will rise from the 40's at dawn to the 70's in the afternoon. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the 70's.