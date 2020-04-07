Cold Front/Shower Chance Late Thursday

Tropical air has returned to our area.Low cloud will likely form late tonight, but will mix out more quickly Wednesday. With sunnier skies, temperatures will rise into the 90's. A cold front moving south through the Great Plains will encounter our moist airmass late Thursday afternoon. Showers and thundershowers may develop with the front. Cooler air will follow. Moist air lifting above the cool north winds, and rising motion from a wave in the upper level wind flow will bring clouds Friday with a chance of showers late Friday to early Saturday. Warmer weather will follow Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Another cool airmass will lower temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers and thundershowers late in the day or evening, high near 90. Mostly cloudy Friday, a chance of showers late Friday and Friday night, high in the 70's. Clearing Saturday afternoon and Sunday, high in the 80's Saturday, near 90 Sunday. Partly cloudy and cooler Monday and Tuesday, high in the 70's.