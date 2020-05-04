Cold Fronts Wednesday, Saturday

Tropical warmth will be replaced by a cooler airmass late Tuesday night and Wednesday. There may be enough gulf moisture to lift above the front to produce scattered showers or thundershowers Tuesday night or Wednesday. Hot weather will quickly return Thursday and Friday. A much cooler airmass from the north will move in Friday night with showers and thundershowers, and much cooler temperatures during Saturday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, low in the low to mid 70's, high Tuesday in the upper 90's to near 100. A chance of a scattered shower or thundershower Tuesday night and Wednesday, partly cloudy otherwise. High Wednesday in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the mid 90's Thursday, near 100 Friday. Showers and thundershowers Friday night and Saturday. Much cooler, high Saturday in the 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 80's.