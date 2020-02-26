Cold Nights, Warmer by Weekend

A very dry chiily airmass from the Great Plains and Rockies will bring cool afternoons and cold nights tonight through Friday. Warmer, and a transition to more more humid weather will return beginning Saturday afternoon. The warmest afternoon will be on Monday with some influence from the Mexican Plateau.

I'm expecting clear and cold tonight, low in the low to mid 30's. Freezing conditions will occur on low lying ground in our area. Sunny Thursday, high in the 60's. We will be cold again Thursday night with lows in the mid to high 30's. Sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the low to mid 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday, highs above 80, near 90 on Monday.