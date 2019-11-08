Cold November Wind

We got that November rain, and it brought some cold wind with it.

As we head into the weekend, it's going to be a colder than usual Friday.

On Friday, we will start out with temperatures in the high 40s and see a high of 52 degrees, which isn't that high.

We won't have to brave these temperatures for too much longer, we will bounce back into the mid-60s on Saturday and then on Sunday we are looking at a high of 74 degrees.

For the past few weeks, we have been going up and down when it comes to our temperatures but futurecast shows that we are expecting to see our first sighting of 30-degree temperatures by Tuesday evening and highs in the mid-50s.

Until then, stay warm Laredo!