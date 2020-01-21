Cold Shower Tuesdays

Looks like the rain is looking to make a comeback!

On Tuesday we will start out in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will start to increase as well as our chances of rain.

We are looking at a high of 65 degrees, and a 50 percent chance of cold showers.

These chances of rain will carry over into Wednesday. We're looking at a high of about 67 degrees.

Now, temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday and Friday.

January is almost over but we still haven't seen any wintry weather conditions.