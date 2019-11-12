Cold Through Wednesday, Slow Warming Trend Follows

Tuesday tied November 23, 1957 and November 25, 1982 for the coldest high of a November day on record with a high of only 42F. A broad band of cloud ahead of an upper level disturbance approaching from western Mexico will continue to keep or skies cloudy and temperatures cold. A few patches of light rain are possible as the disturbance approaches during Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly moderate, finally rising to and above 70F by Sunday.

I'm expecting cloudy and cold tonight, low in the upper 30's. Cloudy Wednesday, a slight chance of a patch of light rain, high in the 40's. Some clearing late Thursday, high in the upper 50's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to upper 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high around 80.