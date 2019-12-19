Cold weather blues

Looks like we are going to have to bear these cold temperatures for just a little while longer.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low 30s and warm up to a high of about 62 degrees.

We are also expecting to see a 20 percent chance of showers as we head into the evening hours.

As we head into Friday morning, those chances of showers start to increase to about 40 percent which will bring temperatures up into the mid-60s.

As we head into the weekend, we will stay between the mid to upper 60s.

It looks like we are going to start off winter a little bit on the warm side when compared to previous winters.

And as for your holiday forecast, it seems like we might have a warm and sunny Chirstmas.