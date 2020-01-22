Collaboration between Rio Bravo and Laredo may be in the works

The continued growth and expansion of Laredo has some at City Hall reaching out to a community just south of Highway 83 for a possible collaboration.

According to councilman for District 3, Mercurio Martinez, a possible agreement with the City of Rio Bravo would benefit the City of Laredo.

The collaboration would include the sharing equipment no longer in use by Laredo employees like technology, and cross training of Rio Bravo personnel.

The possibility of future projects could see a closer connection between both communities, like a potential fifth-international bridge, or TxDOT's plan for a Laredo outer loop.

When asked about collaborating with Rio Bravo's new administrator, Jesus Olivares, who used to manage Laredo- Martinez says it can be seen as a benefit.

"They can certainly look at what we are doing and emulate. They can shadow some of our departments to help them, and we can have workshops together. He certainly knows the inner case and the dynamics of our city, so I think we can work very well together."

We reached out several times to the City of Rio Bravo for their input on the possible agreement, but we've yet to receive a response.