Students walk for teen dating violence awareness

A group of students are standing up and bringing awareness to teen dating violence.

According to the organization, LoveIsRespect.org, more than 1.5 million high school students experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

Today, 100 students from the Garcia Early College will participate in a walk to bring awareness to this epidemic.

This is part of a program that helps students identify, address, and prevent them from becoming victims.

The walk began at the Early College Campus cafeteria towards the TAMIU student center where a closing speech took place.