Health fair looking to educate community on colon cancer

Colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States.

March is selected as the month to bring awareness to this type of illness and how we can prevent it through early detection.

Dr. Alfredo Camero says one of the ways it can be detected is through a colonoscopy.

In observance of the colon cancer awareness, health experts have decided to host an event where people can get information on what this illness is and how it can be treated.

The Colon Cancer Awareness Fair will take place on Saturday, March 7th form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mall Del Norte right in front of Macy’s.

Community members who are curious about the cancer can stop by and receive free information.