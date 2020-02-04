Martha Washington unveils ball gown

Mr. and Mrs. Washington are all set for their colonial pageant and ball later this month.

The Society of Martha Washington has officially given a sneak-peek into the elegant gown Julia Elizabeth Jones Rubio will wear as she portrays first lady, Martha Washington.

Her gown includes crystals taken from the gowns worn by her daughters Julia and Margaret Rubio when they were presented as debutantes in 2008.

Her husband Jose Rubio Jr., who will give life to George Washington, will sport a military inspired formal navy and buff satin suit.

Both Mr. And Mrs. Rubio say they are anxious to be part of the unique celebration.

"We are very excited to be portraying Martha and George this year," said Julia. "My family has a long tradition in the society of Martha Washington, and it's a real honor for us to be representing George and Martha as part of the celebration."

"It's an opportunity to bring both nations, the United States and Mexico together and to foster good relationships between both countries," said Jose. "It's an honor to be participating in this."

The Society of Martha Washington colonial pageant and ball will be held Friday, February 21st at the Sames Auto Arena.