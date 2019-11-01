Comedian George Lopez returning to the Gateway City

A comedian and actor is heading to the Gateway City for a comedy show.

George Lopez will be doing a comedy show at the Sames Auto Arena stage on January 11th 2020.

Lopez is no stranger to Laredo, he’s been making trips to the Gateway City since the arena was called the LEC.

Lopez has starred in several shows and movies as well as stand up specials.

If you would like to purchase tickets, they go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1st.

You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster or the arena box office.

Prices range from 35.50 to 95.50 for tickets.

