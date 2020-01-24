Comic books come to life on KGNS!

This weekend, superheroes, villains and cartoon characters will come to life during our annual comic convention.

The South Texas Collector’s Expo’s Comic-Con is once again back at the TAMIU ballroom for another year of fantastic fun.

Every year the event brings out the kid in attendees of all ages.

It’s not just comic books and cartoons, sports fans and movie buffs will get a chance to meet and greet with some professional athletes and movie stars.

There will also be several booths that will be selling comic books, toys, collector’s items, and artwork.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TAMIU Ballroom.