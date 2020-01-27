Comics come to life during annual WBCA event

Comicbooks, cartoons and anime characters came to life at TAMIU during an annual WBCA event.

Thousands of kids, teens and even kids at heart showed up for the sixth annual 2020 STCE Comic Convention.

With 30 guest appearances spread out over the span of two days, organizers say over 2,000 alone showed up on Saturday.

Some people travel from all over south Texas to get a chance to meet their favorite heroes or actor.

This year’s special guests included Tommy Tiny Lister aka Deebo from Friday as well as the famous Felecia, Angela Means.

For the past two years, the Comic Con has also been part of the WBCA’s events catalog which is now in full swing.