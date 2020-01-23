Commander's reception kicks off Washington's Birthday Celebration

Let the fun begin! The 123rd Washington's Birthday Celebration officially kicked off Thursday evening with all the glitz and glammer that comes with it.

The Sames Auto Arena was the place to be with the Commander's Reception bringing out event sponsors, elected officials, invited guests and of course the festival's ambassadors.

The event also gives the media a sneak peek of all the highlights to come.

With Thursday's kickoff, this year's celebration will officially run through February 29th.

And like they say, there's something for everyone.

For the link of the full list of events, you can visit WBCALaredo.com.