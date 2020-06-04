Commerce leaders forming coalition to stimulate economy

Commerce leaders from the two Laredos are forming a coalition to help revitalize the economy.

It appears as though businesses in just about every corner of life has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and our sister city is no different.



While some remain closed, others have attempted to reopen gradually, such as restaurants or stores.



These groups are promoting measures that ensure safety for customers so they can go out with peace of mind.

"The employees, the owners of the businesses have to assure the public that we are following certain guidelines," said Miguel Conchas. "We keep a healthy environment, we keep a social distance, our employees follow these regulations, and I think if we all work together and assure the public gradually our businesses are going to get better, hopefully."

One of the areas hit hardest during the pandemic was downtown Laredo due to many reasons, including the restrictions placed on international travel.