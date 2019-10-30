Commission for Women encouraging voter registration

A commission organized to empower and advance the priorities of women in Laredo was out and about Wednesday sharing the importance of becoming registered voters.

Woman gathered at the local Sam’s Club earlier as part of the "Get out the vote" initiative.

The Laredo Commission for Women Chair, Sylvia Bruni, says this is not the first or last time they'll be doing this.

"We're going to continue to go into places where there's a lot of folks coming and going,” said Bruni. “We're going to be registering all year long. For those folks who say, 'no, I don't count,' yes, you do count. You don't count, though, if you don't vote, and you don't vote if you don't register, which is why we are doing what we are doing now."

Bruni goes on to say that as the 2020 election draws closer, they'll head out to local high schools, colleges, and the university campus.