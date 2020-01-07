Commission for Women to Launch ‘Yes, I Will Vote’ Campaign

A local organization is looking to drive voters to the polls this election year by kicking off its new campaign.

The Laredo Commission for Women will be launching its “Yes I Will Vote” Campaign during a special luncheon at the IBC Administration building.

The Yes I will Vote campaign seeks to increase voter registration and voter turnout in Laredo during the 2020 elections.

Their goal is to have 40,000 local voters during the March primaries and 70,000 voters during the November election.

The guest speaker of the event will be the president of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, Lydia Camarillo.

SVREP is the largest and oldest national non-profit organization of its kind.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 7th at 12 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-744-1123 or 956-763-3335.