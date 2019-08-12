Commissioners Court Preview

During the next Commissioners Court, Webb County officials will be talking about moving forward with receiving the county’s share of the bingo tax, which allows them to receive a portion of bingo prize fees after January first 2020.

They will also talk about adopting the 2019 Webb County flood damage prevention order so they can meet the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Act.

Webb County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 12th at 9 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.