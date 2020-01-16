Civil Service Committee meeting canceled for conflict of interest

A Commissioners Court candidate's complaint has been put on hold due to some conflict of interest.

Thursday morning, the Civil Service Committee met to discuss a grievance brought forward by Precinct One candidate Liza De Leon.

According to a spokesperson for Webb County, it's about an incident that happened where she works, which is La Presa Community Center.

It's still unsure when they will meet again to discuss Deleon's matter.

The meeting was cancelled due to a conflict of interest from a commission member.