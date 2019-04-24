Commissioners Court heads to the classrooms

Webb County Commissioners have moved away from the courthouse and into a room full of high school students at the Vidal M. Treviño School of Communications.

LISD students from different schools got a real-life lesson on how county government works.

Local student Jaqueline Garcia says she had no idea about the different positions that were available in the county.

She says the more knowledge students have about government, the more they are able to make a change.

Several juniors and seniors from LISD were able to participate in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court to meet department heads and learn about county budget as well as their own personal questions.

County Commissioner Cindy Liendo says, they received plenty of great questions regarding certain questions on the agenda and about the different county departments.

This is the first time Precinct Four Commissioner Cindy Liendo was able to speak with high school students about the county process and she looks forward to continue doing it in the future.

This is the second time the county has hosted its commissioners court meeting at the Vidal M. Trevino School.