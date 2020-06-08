Commissioners Court hires firm for fairgrounds project

A project over two years in the making now has another piece of the puzzle.

Monday morning, Commissioners Court swiftly chose a local firm to represent them during the new Webb County Fairgrounds project.

Gilpin Engineering company will now join Hanson Engineering on the long awaited project.



A project with a price tag of $50 million.

Commissioners decided to go local after hearing the presentations of companies from Laredo, San Antonio, and even from the state of Arizona.

"It was an unanimous decision, thank you commissioner," said Judge Tano Tijerina.

During Gilpin's pitch, they spoke about their connection to the project, their qualifications, and other developments they are working on.

Commissioners were able to ask questions over transparency, saving money, and how they'd work with the two other components.

"I know you all were, at one time, supposed to be involved with Hanson, so I don't know if that's going to be a concern, or will work to our benefit?" asked John Galo.

"I provided a letter clarifying that," said Judd Gilpin. "The role that I ended up with them is not meaningful enough for me."

Also, if they've worked with any of the two applicants looking to be the construction manager.

"I've only ever dealt with Leyendecker. I don't believe, I haven't heard of Bartlett and Coke being down in this neck of the woods, but maybe they've been down here and it's escaped my attention. Now, I will say I'm one of the few people in this town that have never worked for Leyendecker, and I've never intended too, nor do I intend to in the future. The truth is he's a tough son of a gun."

The Webb County executive administrator says the construction manager at risk will be selected within the next 30 days.

According to the executive administrator, it's proposed the project be paid with certificate of obligation.



They have not gone out of $50 million allocated because they're still waiting to hire a construction manager at risk.