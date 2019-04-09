Commissioners Court looking into possibly hiring magistrate judge

Judge Joe Lopez from the 49th District Court, is asking Commissioners Court once again for a magistrate judge.

Last year, the court denied the funding for the position because they said there was no funding available.

On Monday, Judge Joe Lopez asked commissioners to re-consider, because they need to follow mandates from the State of Texas.

The majority of the court is in favor of the position, but they say they need to see if they have enough resources to do so.

The court will bring back the topic during another Commissioners Court meeting, as they are looking to hire a part time magistrate.