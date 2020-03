Commissioner's Court was run a little differently Monday morning.

The meeting was a clear example of social distancing and having a gathering of less than 10 people.

Judge Tano Tijerina remained in his seat but all four commissioners were spaced out.

Usually there's a crowd of department heads in the audience, but the seats were nearly empty as one by one headed to the podium.

Despite these measures the agenda was full of topics, including discussions on COVID-19.